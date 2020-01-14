Global  

Amazon wants to block Microsoft from working on the $10 billion JEDI contract at all until its own challenge of the contract has been resolved

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Amazon wants to block Microsoft from working on the $10 billion JEDI contract at all until its own challenge of the contract has been resolved· *Amazon filed a lawsuit on Monday to block Microsoft from starting work on the $10 billion Pentagon Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract.*
· *Microsoft won the contract in October, but Amazon claims it was unfairly excluded from winning the JEDI contract due to political interference from President Trump....
