What you need to know about the Microsoft Windows 10 patch

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Microsoft has released a patch for a Windows 10 vulnerability that could expose you to breaches or surveillance, the National Security Agency says.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued 02:17

 Allen Martin reports on the National Security Agency warning Windows 10 users to install critical security patch (1-14-2020)

NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10 [Video]NSA Warns Microsoft Of 'Severe,' 'Critical' Security Weakness In Windows 10

The National Security Agency disclosed a major vulnerability in the latest version of Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 to Microsoft. Gizmodo reports Microsoft released a fix for the issue on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA

The IT world is waiting on pins and needles today for a high-profile Microsoft Windows 10 security patch, and now we know why. The US National Security Agency...
engadget

Windows 10: NSA reveals major flaw in Microsoft's code

A patch is likely to be announced later although Microsoft insists no hacker has exploited it.
BBC News

