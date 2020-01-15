Global  

Amazon is dropping $1 billion investment on India and CEO Jeff Bezos said a US-India alliance will be the most important this century (AMZN)

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Amazon is dropping $1 billion investment on India and CEO Jeff Bezos said a US-India alliance will be the most important this century (AMZN)· *Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced the retail giant will invest $1 billion towards "digitizing small and medium businesses" in India.*
· Bezos said during the announcement on Wednesday that the most importance alliance of this century is going to be between India and the United States.
· *His arrival in India was met by...
News video: Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News

Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News 01:05

 AMAZON CHIEF JEFF BEZOS ARRIVES IN INDIA, PAYS HOMAGE TO MAHATMA , JEFF BEZOS PAYS TRIBUTE TO MAHATMA GANDHI AT RAJGHAT, AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS ON A 3-DAY INDIA VISIT, JEFF BEZOS WEARS WHITE KURTA & ORANGE HALF-JACKET

Amazon CEO: 21st Century will be the Indian century [Video]Amazon CEO: 21st Century will be the Indian century

Amazon CEO: 21st Century will be the Indian century #JeffBezos #Amazon

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:23Published

Jeff Bezos: Amazon to invest $1 bn to digitise small & medium businesses in India [Video]Jeff Bezos: Amazon to invest $1 bn to digitise small & medium businesses in India

Jeff Bezos: Amazon to invest $1 bn to digitise small & medium businesses in India #JeffBezos #Amazon

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published


Amazon to invest $1 bn to digitise Indian SMBs: Bezos

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) In a major announcement showing Amazon's support for Indian MSMEs, CEO Jeff Bezos on Wednesday said that the company would invest $1...
Also reported by Indian Express, The Next Web, Reuters, Reuters India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat after arrival in India

Bezos is on a three-day India visit starting from Tuesday. He is expected to attend an event organised by Amazon for MSMEs.
Also reported by Sify, The Next Web, Reuters, Reuters India

aurelienpiat

Aurélien Amazon is dropping $1 billion investment on India and CEO Jeff Bezos said a US-India alliance will be th... https://t.co/QEMOzGKtQz #tech 1 hour ago

joburbans

Joburbans Amazon is dropping $1 billion investment on India and CEO Jeff Bezos said a US-India alliance will be the most impo… https://t.co/pxh90j7q1S 1 hour ago

7LadyQ

c lark RT @wilkinson991: Amazon is dropping $1 billion investment on India and CEO Jeff Bezos said a US-India alliance will be the most important… 1 hour ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson Amazon is dropping $1 billion investment on India and CEO Jeff Bezos said a US-India alliance will be the most impo… https://t.co/K1EU2rh0BE 1 hour ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @winsontang: Amazon is dropping $1 billion investment on India and CEO Jeff Bezos said a US-India alliance will be the most important th… 1 hour ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Amazon is dropping $1 billion investment on India and CEO Jeff Bezos said a US-India alliance will be the most impo… https://t.co/Hf7NLnJBWP 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Amazon is dropping $1 billion investment on India and CEO Jeff Bezos said a US-India alliance will be the most impo… https://t.co/TcejHaX21r 1 hour ago

Defende13613712

Defender Amazon is dropping $1 billion investment on India and CEO Jeff Bezos said a US-India alliance will be the most impo… https://t.co/YyLujwA8sf 1 hour ago

