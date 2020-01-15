Global  

Microsoft’s Chromium-Based Edge Browser Is Available Today

ExtremeTech Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Microsoft’s Chromium-Based Edge Browser Is Available TodayToday is the big day -- after a year of work, Microsoft has launched its revamped Edge browser with a Chromium base.

The post Microsoft’s Chromium-Based Edge Browser Is Available Today appeared first on ExtremeTech.
Recent related news from verified sources

Google Chrome Killer: Edge Chromium Starts Hitting Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft is about to start rolling out its ambitious Edge browser for Windows 10 Home and Pro editions today. Edge Chromium was first announced in early 2019,...
Fossbytes Also reported by •The VergeSeekingAlpha

Here is the first stable release of Microsoft’s new Edge browser

Right on schedule, Microsoft today released the first stable version of its new Chromium-based Edge browser, just over a year after it first announced that it...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

gnumi34

Imung RT @gsmarena_com: Microsoft's new Edge browser based on Chromium is now ready to download https://t.co/VueV1gnB0M 36 seconds ago

zouwei_cn

137 RT @Techmeme: Microsoft begins rolling out its Chromium-based Edge browser, available now for Windows and macOS (@epro / VentureBeat) http… 7 minutes ago

BusinessGuysIT

Business Guys I.T. RT @9to5mac: Microsoft re-launches Edge browser on Windows and macOS, now based on Google’s Chromium https://t.co/cyuwHvifHD by @SkylledDev… 8 minutes ago

Browsify

Browsify Microsoft's new Edge browser based on Chromium is now ready to download - https://t.co/zHNJGAqEdt https://t.co/yjgOMWqZeI 13 minutes ago

swapfornil

Swapnil Parikh Microsoft's new #Edge #browser based on #Chromium is now ready to #download !!! Today #Microsoft is making the new… https://t.co/hACl4It2KG 15 minutes ago

nathanworks

Nathan Roberts Microsoft kicks off staged rollout of Chromium-based Edge: What to expect https://t.co/ZoPjbhYdBI via @ZDNet & @maryjofoley 15 minutes ago

vitaminjeff

VitaminJeff™ RT @MSEdgeDev: The best of both worlds: a Microsoft stack-compatible browser based on the Chromium open source project. The wait is almost… 15 minutes ago

vitaminjeff

VitaminJeff™ RT @partytimeHXLNT: As some of y'all know, I joined @EdgeDevTools in June. It's been real fun to help build open-source developer tools alo… 15 minutes ago

