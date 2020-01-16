Global  

Google announces end of support dates for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS

betanews Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The end of support for Chrome apps has been a long time coming -- Google announced more than two years ago that it was going to start winding things down. The Chrome Web Store has already been stripped of the App section on Windows, macOS and Linux, and now Google has announced that it is to be pulled from Chrome OS too. The company has also revealed the dates on which support will be dropped completely for all platforms. See also: Microsoft turns the screws on Windows 7 users with full-screen upgrade warnings Today is the day Windows 7 dies,… [Continue Reading]
