Windows PCs push back against Chromebooks in schools with LTE, Gemini Lake Refresh chips Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Microsoft and its partners, including JP.IK and Positivo, are launching new “Always Connected PCs” for education in conjunction with T-Mobile, which will supply the laptops with 4G LTE SIM cards.



The two Always Connected PCs will be built around undisclosed Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. Many more education devices that Microsoft and its partners plan to announce at the BETT 2020 show in London next week will be based around Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh chips, an update to 2017’s Gemini Lake processor for low-cost PCs. Those PCs will offer up to 47 percent more performance than their predecessors, according to Intel and Microsoft.



