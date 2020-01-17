Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why one Wall Street analyst thinks Alphabet could surge another 15% after hitting a $1 trillion market value (GOOGL)

Business Insider Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Why one Wall Street analyst thinks Alphabet could surge another 15% after hitting a $1 trillion market value (GOOGL)**

· *UBS on Friday raised its price target on Google parent Alphabet to $1,675 from $1,460.*
· *The price target implies that the stock could surge another 15% after hitting a $1 trillion market value on Thursday. *
· *"We believe the current valuation does not give full credit to its scale advantages, the potential for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PennyGem - Published < > Embed
News video: Big Tech Now Worth More Than $5 Trillion Following News That Alphabet Has Hit $1Trillion Market Value

Big Tech Now Worth More Than $5 Trillion Following News That Alphabet Has Hit $1Trillion Market Value 00:53

 Big tech is now valued at over $5 Trillion Alphabet hits $1 trillion market value. Pennygem’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alphabet hits market value of 1 trillion [Video]Alphabet hits market value of 1 trillion

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:59Published

A Good-News Trifecta For Google's Alphabet [Video]A Good-News Trifecta For Google's Alphabet

it's a good day to be Google parent company Alphabet GOOGL, and certainly a shareholder. Alphabet received an out-of-the-gate one-year price target upgrade on Tuesday from Citi analyst Jason Bazinet,..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google’s parent Alphabet hits US$1 trillion market value

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of internet giant Google, has become the fourth US company to boast a market value of US$1 trillion. It joins...
Proactive Investors

Google parent Alphabet just reached $1 trillion in market value for the first time ever (GOOGL)

Google parent Alphabet just reached $1 trillion in market value for the first time ever (GOOGL)** · *Google parent company Alphabet on Thursday hit a $1 trillion market valuation for the first time ever.* · *Alphabet joins Apple, Microsoft, and...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.