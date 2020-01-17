Why one Wall Street analyst thinks Alphabet could surge another 15% after hitting a $1 trillion market value (GOOGL)**

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

**



· *UBS on Friday raised its price target on Google parent Alphabet to $1,675 from $1,460.*

· *The price target implies that the stock could surge another 15% after hitting a $1 trillion market value on Thursday. *

· *"We believe the current valuation does not give full credit to its scale advantages, the potential for... **· *UBS on Friday raised its price target on Google parent Alphabet to $1,675 from $1,460.*· *The price target implies that the stock could surge another 15% after hitting a $1 trillion market value on Thursday. *· *"We believe the current valuation does not give full credit to its scale advantages, the potential for 👓 View full article

