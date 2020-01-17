'Dolittle' is shaping up to be an epic box-office flop for Robert Downey Jr. and Universal

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

· "Dolittle" made under $1 million at the domestic box office in Thursday previews.

· It cost $175 million to make, meaning it will likely struggle to earn that back after what is expected to be a disastrous opening weekend.

