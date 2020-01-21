Joe Biden says video game makers are 'little creeps' who make 'games to teach you how to kill people'
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () · *Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden called video game developers "little creeps" who make games "to teach you how to kill people" in a recent interview with The New York Times.*
· Biden's criticisms for video game developers came unprompted when he was asked about Silicon Valley mergers,...
Joe Biden has slammed the video game industry in a recent NY Times interview.
He called video game developers "little creeps" who make games "to teach you how to kill people."
Biden's criticisms for video game developers was unprovoked.
He was asked about Silicon Valley mergers.
Biden discussed a...
