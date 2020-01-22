Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CNN anchor Jake Tapper trolled the Saudi government, saying Jamal Khashoggi could have investigated the reported Jeff Bezos phone hack 'but you killed him'

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
CNN anchor Jake Tapper trolled the Saudi government, saying Jamal Khashoggi could have investigated the reported Jeff Bezos phone hack 'but you killed him'· CNN news anchor Jake Tapper tweeted that the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi could have investigated the new reports that Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone, "but you killed him."
· The Guardian reported Tuesday that Bezos' phone had been hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in May 2018.
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Bezos' Phone Reportedly Hacked By Saudi Prince

Bezos' Phone Reportedly Hacked By Saudi Prince 00:34

 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message from Mohammed bin Salman, according to an explosive new report from The Guardian, which cites multiple sources familiar with the investigation. Bezos reportedly had a friendly texting exchange with bin...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report [Video]Jeff Bezos Tweets About Jamal Khashoggi After Saudi Hacking Report

Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos responded to reports that his phone was hacked as part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to control his newspaper’s coverage of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:34Published

Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd' [Video]Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd'

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisul bin Farhan tells Reuters that a report that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in the hacking of of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos&apos; mobile phone is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi dismisses link to Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' phone hack

Saudi dismisses link to Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' phone hackThe Saudi embassy in Washington has dismissed suggestions the kingdom hacked the phone of Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, as media reports linked the security...
WorldNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsdaySBSCBS NewsTamworth HeraldPremium Times Nigeria

Jeff Bezos phone hack shows link to Saudi prince, U.N. experts say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The phone of Amazon billionaire and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos was hacked after receiving a file sent from an account used...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NewsdayBrisbane TimesHinduTamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.