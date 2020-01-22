CNN anchor Jake Tapper trolled the Saudi government, saying Jamal Khashoggi could have investigated the reported Jeff Bezos phone hack 'but you killed him'
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () · CNN news anchor Jake Tapper tweeted that the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi could have investigated the new reports that Saudi Arabia hacked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone, "but you killed him."
· The Guardian reported Tuesday that Bezos' phone had been hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in May 2018.
