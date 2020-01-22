Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jeff Bezos gave Saudi Crown Prince his number at a Hollywood dinner also attended by Kobe Bryant, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos gave Saudi Crown Prince his number at a Hollywood dinner also attended by Kobe Bryant, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft· Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jeff Bezos exchanged phone numbers at an April 2018 party in Hollywood, surrounded by other celebrities and CEOs.
· Also in attendance at the party were Kobe Bryant, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, Vice co-founder Shane Smith, and former...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Mashable Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeff Bezos reportedly hacked by Saudi crown prince over WhatsApp

Jeff Bezos reportedly hacked by Saudi crown prince over WhatsApp 00:48

 Yikes.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi crown prince responsible for journalist's murder, filmmaker believes [Video]Saudi crown prince responsible for journalist's murder, filmmaker believes

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bryan Fogel discusses his latest project,The Dissident which explores the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Fogel said he believes the Saudi Crown Prince was responsible for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says [Video]The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says. Oxfam recently released a new report called, 'Time to Care,' focusing on the worldwide issue of wealth inequality...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos reportedly hacked by Saudi crown prince over WhatsApp

Bezos and the prince of Saudi Arabia were messaging back and forth on Facebook-owned WhatsApp in 2018 when the former received a video file from the latter's...
Mashable Also reported by •Jerusalem PostBusiness InsiderJapan TodayReuters

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly taunted Jeff Bezos with a sexist meme in a sign that the crown prince had access to the Amazon CEO's private messages (AMZN)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly taunted Jeff Bezos with a sexist meme in a sign that the crown prince had access to the Amazon CEO's private messages (AMZN)· Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to have had access to Jeff Bezos' private messages after a video message was sent to Bezos' WhatsApp account in...
Business Insider Also reported by •The WrapDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rizwanmir745

Rizwanmir745 RT @Independent: Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend gave his ‘flirtatious texts’ to brother who leaked to National Enquirer, report claims https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

Servelan

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend gave Amazon boss’s ‘flirtatious texts’ to brother who leaked to National Enquirer, report c… https://t.co/ck7VUp8Co9 39 minutes ago

2030_saudi

MBS#Saudi🇸🇦 RT @WSJ: Prosecutors have evidence Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend gave texts to her brother, who sold them to the National Enquirer, people familia… 46 minutes ago

twiithit

TwiitHIT RT @IndyWorld: Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend gave his ‘flirtatious texts’ to brother who leaked to National Enquirer, report claims https://t.co/… 49 minutes ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend gave his ‘flirtatious texts’ to brother who leaked to National Enquirer, report claims https://t.co/4qOnXbDOnj 50 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend gave his ‘flirtatious texts’ to brother who leaked to National Enquirer, report claims https://t.co/JIDpblv5Wj 52 minutes ago

MlLedoux

MARILYN LEDOUX We learned this week Saudi Arabia hacked Jeff Bezos' phone & gave contents to the Nat'l Enq, tRump's news source fo… https://t.co/MYpaEGjzdq 5 hours ago

GarouGothic

Novid "Sekiro" Houellebecq (Hollaback) RT @jakejakeny: I’ve been tweeting for a YEAR about the gall of Jeff Bezos to promote his BS conspiracy theory about Saudi hacking. But I r… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.