Trump tweeted a record 125 times on the day House prosecutors mounted their case against him at his impeachment trial

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Trump tweeted a record 125 times on the day House prosecutors mounted their case against him at his impeachment trial· President Donald Trump set a new record for the most tweets posted on a single day of his presidency during opening arguments in his Senate impeachment trial, according to analysis firm Factba.se.
· Trump has shattered his previous record with 125 tweets (including 110 retweets) and counting.
· Most of Trump's postings...
