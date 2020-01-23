Amazon Music subscriber numbers revealed for first time: close to Apple Music
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Amazon Music subscriber numbers have been revealed for the first time. The company says that it has now hit 55 million subscribers, putting it close to the last-reported Apple Music subscriber count of 60M.
Amazon Music kicks off 2020 by revealing the streaming service has reached more than 55 million customers globally, with subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited growing by more than 50% last year alone. This announcement comes after a year of incredible growth around the world: Amazon Music has grown nearly 50% year-over-year across the U.S., UK, Germany, and Japan and has more than doubled in our newer countries such as France, Italy, Spain, and Mexico …
