India wants to send a legless, female humanoid robot called 'Vyommitra' into space

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

· India has unveiled a "female" humanoid robot which it plans to send into space in 2020 as part of an unmanned mission.

· The robot, which doesn't have any legs, is called 'Vyommitra'. A prototype of the robot was unveiled Wednesday by the country's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation.

