India wants to send a legless, female humanoid robot called 'Vyommitra' into space

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
India wants to send a legless, female humanoid robot called 'Vyommitra' into space· India has unveiled a "female" humanoid robot which it plans to send into space in 2020 as part of an unmanned mission.
· The robot, which doesn't have any legs, is called 'Vyommitra'. A prototype of the robot was unveiled Wednesday by the country's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation.
· Indian prime...
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate
News video: Meet Vyom - India's first robot 'astronaut'

Meet Vyom - India's first robot 'astronaut' 00:53

 India's space agency has unveiled a robot that will travel to space later this year.

India Develops ‘Half-Humanoid’ to Mimic Crew Before Country’s First Manned Space Mission [Video]India Develops ‘Half-Humanoid’ to Mimic Crew Before Country’s First Manned Space Mission

In preparation for India’s first manned space flight, it unveiled a humanoid that it will use for its tests. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:40

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News [Video]Gaganyaan mission: ISRO gets ready for manned mission to space| OneIndia News

The Indian Space Research Organisation has short-listed 4 astronauts to go to space on the manned mission dubbed Gaganyaan that is set for a 2022 launch. But before that a half humanoid 'woman' will be..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:15


Gaganyaan: Meet Vyommitra, ISRO's female humanoid for unmanned space mission

The humanoid, named Vyommitra, will go into space before the manned Gaganyaan mission.
DNA

India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

Before sending its first crewed mission in late 2021, India will launch a humanoid robot called Vyommitra into space, reports The Tribune. It will take flight...
engadget

