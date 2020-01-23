Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Series Premiere Recap: To Boldly Resubscribe

geek.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Series Premiere Recap: To Boldly ResubscribePatrick Stewart and Dinero the Dog (Via CBS)

Well, it’s that time of year again. Time to give CBS more of your money for a couple months of Star Trek. It’s not more Discovery this time though. We’re going all the way back […]

The post ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Series Premiere Recap: To Boldly Resubscribe appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Patrick Stewart invites Whoopi Goldberg to join Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart invites Whoopi Goldberg to join Star Trek: Picard 00:47

 Whoopi Goldberg has accepted an invitation to return to the Star Trek universe to join her old friend Sir Patrick Stewart in his new spin-off series.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Hurd on how great it is to be part of 'Star Trek: Picard' [Video]EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Hurd on how great it is to be part of 'Star Trek: Picard'

Michelle Hurd express how happy she is to be part of the cast of 'Star Trek: Picard' and how she still pinches herself that she is.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published

Patrick Stewart On His Favorite 'Star Trek' Film, Close Friendship with Sir Ian McKellen and More | In Studio [Video]Patrick Stewart On His Favorite 'Star Trek' Film, Close Friendship with Sir Ian McKellen and More | In Studio

Patrick Stewart On His Favorite 'Star Trek' Film, Close Friendship with Sir Ian McKellen and More | In Studio

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 11:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ian McKellen & Patrick Stewart Share a Kiss at 'Star Trek: Picard' London Premiere!

Ian McKellen is there for his longtime friend Patrick Stewart! The 80-year-old Cats actor supported the 79-year-old actor at the premiere of Star Trek: Picard on...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comBusiness InsiderAceShowbizMashableReutersNPR

Star Trek: Picard knows Star Trek is a hard sell in 2020

Star Trek: Picard knows Star Trek is a hard sell in 2020Meet Jean-Luc Picard, space dad. He was, for 178 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four theatrical films, the captain of the starship Enterprise; an...
The Verge Also reported by •Business InsiderCBS 2MashableReuters

Tweets about this

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @BackoftheHead: Today is a massive day for #StarTrek and for me: #StarTrekPicard has premiered and my first batch of Screen Rant Feature… 1 minute ago

BackoftheHead

John Orquiola Today is a massive day for #StarTrek and for me: #StarTrekPicard has premiered and my first batch of Screen Rant Fe… https://t.co/uR2UpUJ5QP 1 minute ago

sanjoselibrary

San Jose Library Are you as excited for the new Star Trek: Picard series with @SirPatStew as we are? Let's reflect a bit on 50+ yea… https://t.co/KsEPRonyB7 2 minutes ago

YouEnbyMe

Mx. Avery R. Russell ⚧ RT @ComicBook: Finally, #StarTrekPicard has arrived on CBS All Access! Our own @JamieLovett calls the new series a "triumphant return" for… 2 minutes ago

silentmike1701

Mike Chapman Star Trek: Picard... I’ve been looking forward to the series, since it was announced... The first episode played we… https://t.co/o2LUoj33pT 2 minutes ago

rnitsch

Rüdiger Nitsch RT @geekdotcom: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Series Premiere Recap: To Boldly Resubscribe https://t.co/GnKgCJLAse https://t.co/G5FZMAV5xo 2 minutes ago

raiju

Lyrak RT @leesargent: Series idea: documentary film team follow @SirPatStew as he goes around personally advising Star Trek actors that they're w… 5 minutes ago

SCVIndy

SCVIndy RT @sepinwall: I really liked #StarTrekPicard, which transcends the usual nostalgic pandering of these kinds of sequel series and feels lik… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.