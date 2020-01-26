Global  

There's a 'Pro' version of every major Apple gadget except for the Apple Watch. It's time for that to change. (AAPL)

Business Insider Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
There's a 'Pro' version of every major Apple gadget except for the Apple Watch. It's time for that to change. (AAPL)· Apple has used the "Pro" name for its Mac products, iPads, and more recently the iPhone and iPad. Now, it may be time for it to make an Apple Watch Pro as well.
· Some of the newer features to have debuted on the Apple Watch in recent years, while innovative, target specific use cases and may not be worth the premium price...
