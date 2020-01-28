Global  

SAP's new leadership duo delivers in-line results, lifts guidance

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
SAP raised its revenue and profit outlook on Tuesday as new co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein delivered a solid first set of quarterly results at the leading provider of business software.
