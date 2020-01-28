SAP's new leadership duo delivers in-line results, lifts guidance

SAP raised its revenue and profit outlook on Tuesday as new co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein delivered a solid first set of quarterly results at the leading provider of business software.



Integration the name of the game for SAP's new leadership duo For a decade, Bill McDermott led business software company SAP to growth through a succession of multi-billion-dollar deals that built a dynamic and profitable...

Reuters 1 day ago



Weekend Unlimited announces tie-up with True North Cannabis, name change and details of share consolidation Weekend Unlimited Inc (CSE:POT) (OTCMKTS:WKULF) announced a tie-up with Calgary-based True North Cannabis, which it says, will realize the full value of its...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago



