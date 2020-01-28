Global  

Cadillac's hands-free Super Cruise system will soon come to one of the brand's most iconic models, the Escalade SUV (GM)

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Cadillac's hands-free Super Cruise system will soon come to one of the brand's most iconic models, the Escalade SUV (GM)· Cadillac announced that its hands-free driver-assistance technology, Super Cruise, will come to two new sedans and the upcoming 2021 Escalade SUV.
· Super Cruise was previously available on only the flagship CT6 sedan, and the technology has been upgraded to enable automated lane-changes.
· The Escalade is under sales...
GM adds automated lane changes to its hands-free Super Cruise driving system

GM has improved its hands-free driving assistance system Super Cruise, adding a feature that will automatically change lanes for drivers of certain Cadillac...
Cadillac Super Cruise will soon be able to change lanes

Cadillac Super Cruise will soon be able to change lanesIf driving hands-free is the future of luxury then Cadillac's currently leading the way and is about add even more functionality to its system. On Tuesday...
