News24.com | Federer vs Nadalovic? Cape Town mall double faults with Roger v Rafa poster blunder

News24 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A promotional banner at the Cape Quarter mall in Cape Town that is supposed to create a buzz around the much-anticipated tennis match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is causing quite a "racquet" after using an image of Novak Djokovic mistakenly.
