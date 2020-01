The most detailed photos and videos of the sun's surface ever captured reveal Texas-sized cells of boiling plasma Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

· The highest-resolution photos and video ever taken of the sun's surface show it covered in Texas-sized blobs of boiling plasma.

· The images come from the new Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawai'i.

· By working with two spacecraft orbiting the sun, this new observatory could help forecast violent space weather that can wipe... · The highest-resolution photos and video ever taken of the sun's surface show it covered in Texas-sized blobs of boiling plasma.· The images come from the new Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawai'i.· By working with two spacecraft orbiting the sun, this new observatory could help forecast violent space weather that can wipe 👓 View full article

