Kobe Bryant's helicopter lacked a crucial crash warning system — but even that may not have saved him

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Kobe Bryant's helicopter lacked a crucial crash warning system — but even that may not have saved him· A helicopter carrying NBA legend Kobe Bryant wasn't equipped with a warning system that would tell the pilot if he was flying too close to land.
· But even if the chopper had it, that may not have prevented its fatal crash, experts told The Associated Press.
· Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were...
News video: No warning system on Kobe Bryant helicopter

No warning system on Kobe Bryant helicopter 01:53

 The crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant has led to calls for crash-warning systems to be installed in more helicopters, but regulators and pilots worry that the instrument can trigger too many alarms and prove distracting.

Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out For The First Time Since Loss Of Kobe And Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out For The First Time Since Loss Of Kobe And Gianna

Three days after the helicopter accident that killed NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, widow Vanessa Bryant made her first statement regarding the tragedy on Instagram. ET..

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant [Video]Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant The singer posted a photo of the father-daughter duo on Instagram Wednesday. “I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are..

Kobe Bryant's helicopter nearly cleared hillside, missing vital warning system, investigators say

Kobe Bryant's helicopter nearly cleared hillside, missing vital warning system, investigators sayThe helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant did not have a recommended warning system to alert the pilot he was too close to the ground but it is not clear if it would...
ABC News Anchor Matt Gutman Suspended for False Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Reporting

ABC News is suspending anchor Matt Gutman. The anchor falsely reported that all four of Kobe Bryant‘s daughters died in the fatal helicopter crash that killed...
