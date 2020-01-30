Kobe Bryant's helicopter lacked a crucial crash warning system — but even that may not have saved him
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () · A helicopter carrying NBA legend Kobe Bryant wasn't equipped with a warning system that would tell the pilot if he was flying too close to land.
· But even if the chopper had it, that may not have prevented its fatal crash, experts told The Associated Press.
· Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were...
The crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant has led to calls for crash-warning systems to be installed in more helicopters, but regulators and pilots worry that the instrument can trigger too many alarms and prove distracting.
