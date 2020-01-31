Global  

Samsung may have accidentally revealed when its upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphone will launch

Business Insider Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Samsung may have accidentally revealed when its upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphone will launch· Samsung's next-generation flagship smartphone, believed to be called the Galaxy S20, is expected to ship to customers on March 6.
· That's according to a reference on Samsung's reservation page for the phone, which several tech blogs noticed just ahead of the company's event on February 11.
· The Galaxy S20 is expected to...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite unboxing and quick look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite unboxing and quick look 04:33

 Samsung launched its Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone in India at Rs 39,999 in three colour variants - Prism Blue, Prism Black and Prism White.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again) [Video]Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again)

CES is finally over, but there’s no time to rest if you’re a mega-corporation like Samsung. The company just revealed two new smartphones in Las Vegas (including a best of CES winner), but now..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 02:31Published

Samsung To Launch New Galaxy Smartphone Lineup [Video]Samsung To Launch New Galaxy Smartphone Lineup

Samsung To Launch New Galaxy Smartphone Lineup

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-orders might come with free Galaxy Buds+

The pricier variants of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphone – namely, the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra – will come with Samsung's new Galaxy Buds+ wireless...
Mashable Also reported by •9to5Google9to5Toys

You can now reserve your spot to pay for a Samsung Galaxy S20

You can now reserve your spot to pay for a Samsung Galaxy S20Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Samsung has opened up reservations for its next flagship phones, expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and...
The Verge

