Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Spotify is buying Bill Simmons' The Ringer as its podcast shopping spree continues

Spotify is buying Bill Simmons' The Ringer as its podcast shopping spree continues

Business Insider Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Spotify is buying Bill Simmons' The Ringer as its podcast shopping spree continues· *Spotify has acquired Bill Simmons' sports and entertainment company The Ringer for an undisclosed amount. *
· *The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions from Spotify to expand into podcasting.*
· *The Ringer has nearly 40 podcast titles and will also continue to run its website.*
· *Visit Business Insider's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

itiswhatitiz_

itiswhatitiz Spotify is buying Bill Simmons' The Ringer 🎧 https://t.co/h9e87xw02C 6 seconds ago

BryenPJohnson

I’m B🐝 | a.k.a Desmonds Dad RT @MasterTes: Spotify is buying Bill Simmons’ The Ringer https://t.co/TzCqLdxDct 18 seconds ago

DontHateBeHated

J. Williams Spotify is buying Bill Simmons’s The Ringer - Vox https://t.co/ZR0Uh5lT41 36 seconds ago

filamSD

FILAM🇵🇭🇺🇸SD🆘💙RESIST🌊🌊 Spotify is buying Bill Simmons’s The Ringer - https://t.co/5VR4ZTBQ6Q https://t.co/uCL1iJDBrl https://t.co/Xd2ywgZjle 2 minutes ago

UltimateTopNews

Ultimate Top News Spotify is buying Bill Simmons’s The Ringer - https://t.co/34ausqrK4r https://t.co/EabzjDPJgp https://t.co/YdFGvRyXtD 2 minutes ago

YOUNGSAFE

Safe RT @soadman: Spotify is buying Bill Simmons’ The Ringer to boost its podcast business https://t.co/jrAFxdchDZ 3 minutes ago

JDukes11

Joseph Ramon Dukes RT @Recode: Spotify is buying Bill Simmons’ The Ringer to boost its podcast business https://t.co/UogN0urZFS 3 minutes ago

jeffjacobson

Jeff Jacobson RT @xpangler: .@Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on buying @ringer: "What we really did with The Ringer, I think, is we bought the next ESPN" - clearl… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.