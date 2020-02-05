Spotify is buying Bill Simmons' The Ringer as its podcast shopping spree continues

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

· *Spotify has acquired Bill Simmons' sports and entertainment company The Ringer for an undisclosed amount. *

· *The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions from Spotify to expand into podcasting.*

· *The Ringer has nearly 40 podcast titles and will also continue to run its website.*

· *Visit Business Insider's... · *Spotify has acquired Bill Simmons' sports and entertainment company The Ringer for an undisclosed amount. *· *The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions from Spotify to expand into podcasting.*· *The Ringer has nearly 40 podcast titles and will also continue to run its website.*· *Visit Business Insider's 👓 View full article

