This buzzy London insurtech that wants to 'change the fundamentals of insurance' just raised $4.7 million from top VCs

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· *Laka, a London-based insurtech, has just raised $4.7 million in new funds from VC investors LocalGlobe and Creandum.*

· *The startup wants to "change the fundamentals of the insurance market," according to its CEO Tobias Taupitz and will use the funding to fuel its hiring plans and European expansion. *



· *Laka... · *Laka, a London-based insurtech, has just raised $4.7 million in new funds from VC investors LocalGlobe and Creandum.*· *The startup wants to "change the fundamentals of the insurance market," according to its CEO Tobias Taupitz and will use the funding to fuel its hiring plans and European expansion. *· *Laka 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend