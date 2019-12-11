Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review: Still the best Windows tablet you can buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review: Still the best Windows tablet you can buy

PC World Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro series, continues the tradition of being a durable, dependable tablet for the ages. It’s measurably better this time around, too, with an internal upgrade to Intel’s 10th-gen, 10nm Ice Lake chip and a nod to the future, a USB-C port. There are many good reasons why the Surface Pro 7 won our Editor’s Choice award, as you’ll see in our review.

Granted, it’s a lot easier to be the best game in town when rival Windows tablets are few and far between. At this point, the field consists largely of Microsoft’s Surface Pro models, the Surface Pro X, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Tablet, monstrous tablet workstations like the HP Zbook X2, and our longstanding favorite, the Lenovo IdeaPad Miix 520. There’s a definite gap between these and $300-ish Atom-powered tablets from names like RCA and iView, which we wouldn’t necessarily recommend. If you’re looking for a full-fledged computer that’s extremely portable and can even work as a tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is your best choice.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Almost PERFECT [Video]Almost PERFECT

Try Vectornatorfor FREE: https://vectornator.ioAirPods Pro: https://amzn.to/36wgp61AirPods 2: https://amzn.to/2qKTq7VApple updated the AirPods line about a month ago with the addition of the AirPods..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 09:12Published

Apple’s maxed-out Mac Pro costs $50,000, we came up with better ways to spend that money [Video]Apple’s maxed-out Mac Pro costs $50,000, we came up with better ways to spend that money

Yesterday Apple’s redesigned, revamped Mac Pro went on sale. This is Apple’s first significant Pro-level desktop upgrade in a long time, but it comes at a price. A fully maxed out Mac Pro costs..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 04:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft’s high-end Surface Go includes a Type Cover for $599

Microsoft’s high-end Surface Go includes a Type Cover for $599Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Microsoft’s Surface Go tablet comes bundled with a Type Cover at the Microsoft Store and Best Buy for $599.99, which is...
The Verge

Microsoft’s Surface chief now leads Windows and hardware

Microsoft’s Surface chief now leads Windows and hardwarePhoto by Dan Seifert / The Verge It’s Microsoft reorg day today, and the biggest changes involve Surface chief Panos Panay taking over Windows client and...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.