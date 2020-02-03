Global  

Jeff Bezos just cashed in $1.8 billion in Amazon stock. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the CEO really is.

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos just cashed in $1.8 billion in Amazon stock. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the CEO really is.· Jeff Bezos just cashed in $1.8 billion of Amazon stock after a spike in share prices last week.
· The Amazon CEO is worth an estimated $126 billion now, making him the richest person in the world, according to both Forbes and Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.
· Bezos is roughly 36% richer than the British monarchy.
· He...
News video: Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock?

Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock? 00:35

 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold $1.8 billion of Amazon shares according to SEC filings. Amazon shares saw a huge spike last week. The company reported triumphant 2019 earnings report. This isn't the first time Bezos has cashed in billions of dollars worth of shares. Bezos has been known to make...

MOM ASKS AMAZON CEO TO APOLOGIZE FOR DAUGHTER’S BULLYING [Video]MOM ASKS AMAZON CEO TO APOLOGIZE FOR DAUGHTER’S BULLYING

A Massachusetts mother is demanding an apology from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The woman has written a letter to Bezos saying her daughter is being bullied for having the same name as the Amazon device..

Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users [Video]Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users

Compared to the e-commerce giant, Netflix has nearly 162 million worldwide members. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the impressive number in the company's final quarterly report of 2019.

How Miami’s Jeff Bezos Got $8 Billion Richer In Minutes

The world's richest person, Miami's Jeff Bezos', is now even richer after adding $8 billion to his fortune in one day.  Bezos, who grew up in South Florida and...
Jeff Bezos Responds to Defamation Lawsuit: ‘Extortion Rears Its Head Again’

Jeff Bezos Responds to Defamation Lawsuit: ‘Extortion Rears Its Head Again’Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has filed a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit brought against him by Michael Sanchez, the brother of his girlfriend, Lauren...
joedevsudden

RT @businessinsider: Jeff Bezos just cashed in $1.8 billion in Amazon stock. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the… 8 minutes ago

Defende13613712

Jeff Bezos just cashed in $1.8 billion in Amazon stock. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy t… https://t.co/EbRSb1AOMY 27 minutes ago

Twheater2

Jeff Bezos just cashed in $1.8 billion in Amazon stock. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy t… https://t.co/jmmhBdTi4G 27 minutes ago

businessinsider

Jeff Bezos just cashed in $1.8 billion in Amazon stock. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy t… https://t.co/nmFS38504O 34 minutes ago

