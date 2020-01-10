Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Some smartphone games and weather apps are reportedly feeding location data into a database that the Trump administration is using to enforce its border crackdown

Some smartphone games and weather apps are reportedly feeding location data into a database that the Trump administration is using to enforce its border crackdown

Business Insider Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Some smartphone games and weather apps are reportedly feeding location data into a database that the Trump administration is using to enforce its border crackdown· The Trump administration has purchased access to millions of smartphone users' location data and is using it for immigration enforcement, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
· The database collects information through everyday smartphone apps that users have allowed to access their location, according to the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Trump Administration Will Allow Controversial Drilling In Utah

Report: Trump Administration Will Allow Controversial Drilling In Utah 00:52

 The Trump administration will reportedly allow drilling in some controversial areas of Utah.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Weighing Ban on Flights to China Over Coronavirus Fears: Report [Video]Trump Administration Weighing Ban on Flights to China Over Coronavirus Fears: Report

The Trump Administration is reportedly considering banning flights between the U.S. and China amid efforts to halt the outbreak of coronavirus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Report: Trump Administration Looking At Expanding Travel Ban [Video]Report: Trump Administration Looking At Expanding Travel Ban

The Trump administration is looking at expanding the travel ban.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration buys access to cellphone location data amid immigration crackdown

Federal officials are reportedly using the data trove to implement the administration's border and immigration policies
Independent Also reported by •MashableengadgetThe Verge

DHS skirting Supreme Court order by using purchased location data

The Trump administration has bought access to a commercial database capable of mapping the movements of millions of cellphones and is now using it for...
AppleInsider Also reported by •Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.