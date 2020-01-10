Some smartphone games and weather apps are reportedly feeding location data into a database that the Trump administration is using to enforce its border crackdown

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

· The Trump administration has purchased access to millions of smartphone users' location data and is using it for immigration enforcement, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

· The database collects information through everyday smartphone apps that users have allowed to access their location, according to the... · The Trump administration has purchased access to millions of smartphone users' location data and is using it for immigration enforcement, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.· The database collects information through everyday smartphone apps that users have allowed to access their location, according to the 👓 View full article

