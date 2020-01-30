Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple Fined For 25 Million Euros By French Regulator DGCCRF

Apple Fined For 25 Million Euros By French Regulator DGCCRF

Fossbytes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A fine of 25 million Euros has been slapped on Apple for allegedly slowing down older iPhones without informing the consumers. The penalty is imposed on the company by a France regulator, DGCCRF, which mentioned that the company didn’t tell about the slowdown to any of its users. In 2017, Apple agreed to the point […]

The post Apple Fined For 25 Million Euros By French Regulator DGCCRF appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Faces $27 Million Fine

Apple Faces $27 Million Fine 00:29

 Apple Faces $27 Million Fine

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple and Broadcom to Pay Caltech $1.1 Billion Over Patent Violations [Video]Apple and Broadcom to Pay Caltech $1.1 Billion Over Patent Violations

Apple and Broadcom have been ordered to pay the California Institute of Technology a combined $1.1 billion over patent violations. The jury found the two companies infringed on Caltech's patents for..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published

Jury Orders Apple To Pay Caltech $837M In Wi-Fi Patent Case [Video]Jury Orders Apple To Pay Caltech $837M In Wi-Fi Patent Case

A Los Angeles jury Wednesday awarded $1.1 billion in damages to Caltech — $837 million from Apple and $270 million from Broadcom. Ken Molestina reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple slapped with $27 million fine for slowing down older phones

A French regulator today revealed it’d fined Apple €25 million (just over $27 million) over its throttling of older iPhones. Since Apple didn’t warn...
The Next Web

Apple fined $27 million in France for throttling old iPhones without telling users

France’s competition watchdog DGCCRF announced earlier today that Apple will pay a $27.4 million (€25 million) fine due to an iOS update that capped...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_blueindubai

Vashamisa🦋 RT @Noelle_group: @Apple has been fined 25 million euros (£21m, $27m) for deliberately slowing down older iPhone models without making it c… 5 minutes ago

Noelle_group

NoelleGroup @Apple has been fined 25 million euros (£21m, $27m) for deliberately slowing down older iPhone models without makin… https://t.co/AP9V9udq5w 8 minutes ago

Brutaldrummer

Jake Burden-Stokoe RT @Mr_Mokgoroane: ‘Apple has been fined 25 million euros (£21m, $27m) for deliberately slowing down older iPhone models without making it… 23 minutes ago

SumnerTale

Sumner's.Tale RT @fborgesius: France, “Apple has been fined 25 million euros (£21m, $27m) for deliberately slowing down older iPhone models without makin… 23 minutes ago

faiz_shee

Faiz Mohammad Shee RT @AhmedKosar1: Apple has been fined 25 million euros (£21m, $27m) for deliberately slowing down older iPhone models without making it cle… 54 minutes ago

anirban1970

Anirban Roy RT @NENowNews: Apple fined 25 million euros for slowing down old iPhone models https://t.co/003USQIk8y 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.