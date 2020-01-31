Global  

It could take years and cost $1 billion to make a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus. But top scientists told us the work could still help halt future outbreaks.

Business Insider Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
It could take years and cost $1 billion to make a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus. But top scientists told us the work could still help halt future outbreaks.· Drugmakers are working on vaccines to counter the spreading Wuhan coronavirus. But it will take years to fully test the injections, experts told Business Insider.
· The research still holds great value for public health, as another coronavirus outbreak is likely to happen in the future. 
· "It will be folly to think that...
