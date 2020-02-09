Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate — and he's leading in donations from Google and Amazon employees too (AAPL)
Monday, 10 February 2020 () · Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist and Big Tech critic, reportedly drew in more money from Big Tech employees than any other Democratic candidate in the 2020 race.
· Apple employees donated more to Sanders' campaign than any other, and the same was true for Google and Amazon employees, according to Vox's Recode.
·...