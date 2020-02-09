Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate — and he's leading in donations from Google and Amazon employees too (AAPL)

Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate — and he's leading in donations from Google and Amazon employees too (AAPL)

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate — and he's leading in donations from Google and Amazon employees too (AAPL)· Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist and Big Tech critic, reportedly drew in more money from Big Tech employees than any other Democratic candidate in the 2020 race.
· Apple employees donated more to Sanders' campaign than any other, and the same was true for Google and Amazon employees, according to Vox's Recode.
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Backtracks On Medical Records Release

Bernie Sanders Backtracks On Medical Records Release 00:53

 Prior to his heart attack, the 2020 presidential candidate promised to release his medical records before the Democratic primaries.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders And Pete Buttigieg Take The Lead In New Hampshire [Video]Bernie Sanders And Pete Buttigieg Take The Lead In New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders takes the lead in the second release of the Democratic primary tracking poll. According to Business Insider, the poll was done by the University of New Hampshire. Even with the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote [Video]Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged barbs on Sunday in New Hampshire, two days before the state’s voters weigh in on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Torches Bloomberg, Accuses Him of Trying to ‘Buy the Presidency’

With Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg having cracked double digits in many national polls, new 2020 frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is going after...
Mediaite

Four years later, is Seattle still ‘Berning’? Warren, Buttigieg chase Sanders in campaign donations

Seattle was hot for Bernie Sanders ahead of the 2016 presidential election. It's not different this cycle, but Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are close...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

election020

Nationalist - Text TRUMP to 88022 #Bernie2020 Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) @FrancisBrennan "Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sander… https://t.co/agdt7v9jY9 11 seconds ago

alabamamangreg

Time for Justice, Deplorable Redneck! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @FrancisBrennan: 🤔🤔🤔 "Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate — and he's leading in donati… 9 minutes ago

Defende13613712

Defender Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate — and he's leading in donation… https://t.co/YWbqW1jHFM 20 minutes ago

eaopara

Ezenwa Opara Apple employees donated more to @BernieSanders than any other presidential candidate — and he's leading in donation… https://t.co/G6L1keXMik 26 minutes ago

Saleh_ALrushaid

Saleh Alrushaid RT @businessinsider: Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate — and he's leading in donations f… 29 minutes ago

FrancisBrennan

Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) 🤔🤔🤔 "Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate — and he's leading in do… https://t.co/8CDUn2HmdO 53 minutes ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate — and he’s leading in donation… https://t.co/JLy3HilYRw 54 minutes ago

AdrianJohnsonXL

A.Johnson Apple employees donated more to Bernie Sanders than any other presidential candidate - and he's leading in donation… https://t.co/3N3UCpzehD 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.