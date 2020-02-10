Roger Deakins had to 'literally stand around for hours waiting for a cloud' while shooting the stunning '1917.' It led to his second Oscar win.

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Business Insider spoke to Roger Deakins about how the weather was a major challenge in pulling off the unique continuous single shot visual in "1917."

· Deakins won the best cinematography Oscar for the second time at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.



This story was... · Business Insider spoke to Roger Deakins about how the weather was a major challenge in pulling off the unique continuous single shot visual in "1917."· Deakins won the best cinematography Oscar for the second time at the Academy Awards on Sunday.· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.This story was 👓 View full article

