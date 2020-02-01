Trump administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, AI and quantum tech funding
Monday, 10 February 2020 () The new fiscal year 2021 budget proposal from the Trump administration would increase funding for research and development by $142 billion over the administration’s previous year’s budget, but will still reduce overall spending for science and technology from alternative proposals coming from the U.S. House of Representatives. Basic science funding would be hard hit under […]
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continue to investigate the outbreak of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes, surveys show a record number of teens continue to vape.