Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Trump administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, AI and quantum tech funding

Trump administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, AI and quantum tech funding

TechCrunch Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The new fiscal year 2021 budget proposal from the Trump administration would increase funding for research and development by $142 billion over the administration’s previous year’s budget, but will still reduce overall spending for science and technology from alternative proposals coming from the U.S. House of Representatives. Basic science funding would be hard hit under […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Vaping research uncovers new dangers

Vaping research uncovers new dangers 01:47

 As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continue to investigate the outbreak of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes, surveys show a record number of teens continue to vape.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

We respect each other by allowing processions to pass Shaheen Bagh protestor [Video]We respect each other by allowing processions to pass Shaheen Bagh protestor

We respect each other by allowing processions to pass Shaheen Bagh protestor

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published

Ind vs Belgium It’s always tough to win against India in their homeland says Thomas Briels [Video]Ind vs Belgium It’s always tough to win against India in their homeland says Thomas Briels

Ind vs Belgium It’s always tough to win against India in their homeland says Thomas Briels

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration to propose big jump in funding for AI, Quantum R&D: sources

The White House on Monday will propose a big jump in U.S. government spending on artificial intelligence and quantum information sciences research and...
Reuters

Trump Administration Announces New Medicaid Block Grant Program

Trump Administration Announces New Medicaid Block Grant ProgramWatch VideoThe Trump administration has released a new policy that gives states the option to receive some of their federal Medicaid funding in the form of block...
Newsy


Tweets about this

TimEdwardsZero4

Tim Edwards Trump administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, AI and quantum tech funding | TechCrunch… https://t.co/MklIPNtVDY 54 seconds ago

littlebrollc

Little Brother Security RT @TechCrunch: Trump administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, AI and quantum tech funding. https://t.co/6lXWVsD… 3 minutes ago

HytechUg

Hytech Lab Trump Administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, AI and quantum tech funding | Hytech Lab… https://t.co/2FpjXJY4dR 8 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Trump Administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, AI and quantum tech funding https://t.co/worzqHqLgv 28 minutes ago

andreaswuerfel

Andreas Wuerfel NASA brought us the kitchen microwave and packaged foods - see where next-gen US space R&D spending goes: https://t.co/RlYUIOi93N 33 minutes ago

TecBlogUK

Tec Ofertas UK Blog Trump administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, AI and quantum tech funding #TecBlog… https://t.co/trDL0CA6lJ 37 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages Trump administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, AI and quantum tech funding TechCrunch |… https://t.co/52xBbQfFcN 45 minutes ago

AssistantNews

AssistantNews New @AssistantNews : Trump administration slashes basic science research while boosting space, #AI and quantum tech… https://t.co/hebG1ySEWE 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.