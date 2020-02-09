Intel joins Sony and Amazon withdrawals from Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus risk

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )





Intel and NTT Docomo are joining Sony, Amazon, and others who have cancelled their presence at Mobile World Congress 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. LG, ZTE, Nvidia, and Ericsson have already cancelled various events that were set to take place at MWC in Barcelona, which is the biggest mobile technology trade show on the annual calendar. TCL also announced it would not be holding a press conference at the show, but the company still plans to attend. "The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year's Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution," said an Intel spokesperson in a statement published by Venturebeat. NTT similarly stressed the need to protect...


