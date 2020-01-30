Global  

Try out Windows 10X today with Microsoft's dual-screen emulator

engadget Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Microsoft surprised everyone with the Surface Duo and Neo last fall, dual-screen devices that gave us a glimpse at the next generation of phones and PCs. At the same time, the company introduced Windows 10X, a new OS variant made for dual screens. Bu...
Microsoft’s new Windows 10X emulator lets anyone play around with the dual-screen OS

Microsoft’s new Windows 10X emulator lets anyone play around with the dual-screen OSPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Microsoft is releasing its first Windows 10X emulator today, designed for dual-screen devices. The operating...
Try out Windows 10X now with Microsoft's new emulator

Windows 10X is the upcoming operating system from Microsoft, designed for dual-screen devices such as the Surface Duo and Neo. If you thought you would have to...
