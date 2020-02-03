A new electric pickup truck with a longer range than Tesla's Cybertruck will beat the hotly anticipated EV to market — check out the Badger
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () · Nikola Corporation has unveiled the Badger, the automaker's first electric pickup truck.
· The Badger has a maximum range of 600 miles by using both a *hydrogen* fuel cell and battery power sources.
· Nikola also announced that it is planning on opening 700 hydrogen stations in North America, with the first few set to be...
