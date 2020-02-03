Global  

A new electric pickup truck with a longer range than Tesla's Cybertruck will beat the hotly anticipated EV to market — check out the Badger

Business Insider Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A new electric pickup truck with a longer range than Tesla's Cybertruck will beat the hotly anticipated EV to market — check out the Badger· Nikola Corporation has unveiled the Badger, the automaker's first electric pickup truck.
· The Badger has a maximum range of 600 miles by using both a *hydrogen* fuel cell and battery power sources.
· Nikola also announced that it is planning on opening 700 hydrogen stations in North America, with the first few set to be...
Credit: Autoblog Minute - Published < > Embed
News video: Lincoln and Rivian to build an EV

Lincoln and Rivian to build an EV 01:12

 Lincoln and Rivian are building an electric vehicle. Lincoln’s first EV will be based on Rivians electric platform. Using the Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. We don’t know for sure if this EV will be a car, truck, or SUV. But Rivian’s CEO R.J. Scaringe said “...it would build an SUV for...

Officials: New Jersey Man Accused Of Running Meth Lab Out Of Pickup Truck Pleads Guilty [Video]Officials: New Jersey Man Accused Of Running Meth Lab Out Of Pickup Truck Pleads Guilty

A New Jersey man accused of running a methamphetamine lab out of his pickup truck has plead guilty. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published

2020 Nissan TITAN PRO-4X Highlights [Video]2020 Nissan TITAN PRO-4X Highlights

The Nissan TITAN full-size pickup undergoes an extensive redesign for the 2020 model year. The new TITAN features substantial powertrain updates and unique styling for different trim levels. Nissan..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:50Published


EV startup Nikola takes on the Tesla Cybertruck with hydrogen-powered ‘Badger’

EV startup Nikola takes on the Tesla Cybertruck with hydrogen-powered ‘Badger’Electric truck designer Nikola (yes, as in like, Tesla) is throwing down the gauntlet to the auto industry with the announcement of its 600-mile range EV pickup...
The Next Web

Nikola’s Electric Pick Truck With 600 Miles Range To Target Tesla, Rivian

Nikola Motor Company, based in Arizona, has announced a hydrogen-powered electric pickup truck named Badger with a range of 600 miles. Nikola’s electric pickup...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

mariofornarelli

Mario 🌊 RT @Ugaman01: Electric truck designer Nikola is throwing down the gauntlet to the auto industry with the announcement of its 600-mile range… 12 seconds ago

footiusmaximus

footiusmaximus 906 HP and 0-60 in 2.9 secs. Holy shit! nikola unveils 'badger' hybrid pick-up truck with 600-mile range https://t.co/bsIioIslsT 7 minutes ago

MarkPlackett1

🌱💧Mark Plackett ♻ RT @nikolamotor: CEO and Founder, Trevor Milton will be featured on @FoxBusiness tomorrow morning with @varneyco. Tune in at 8:15 am MST ti… 2 hours ago

nikolamotor

Nikola Motor Company CEO and Founder, Trevor Milton will be featured on @FoxBusiness tomorrow morning with @varneyco. Tune in at 8:15 am… https://t.co/q1Cr9z7HX1 3 hours ago

townpost

TownPost Ford F150 XLT truck: $2750.00 · Lethbridge Alberta 2001 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 pickup,5.4 engine, 244000 klm AC, power… https://t.co/A2lk6aNS8F 4 hours ago

RyanTheMato

Ryan Amato RT @CESatFAU: Nikola Reveals Badger Electric Pickup Truck With 600-Mile Range Nikola claims that the Badger will be the world's most advanc… 6 hours ago

CESatFAU

FAU Center for Environmental Studies Nikola Reveals Badger Electric Pickup Truck With 600-Mile Range Nikola claims that the Badger will be the world's m… https://t.co/9iTfn6nF88 6 hours ago

540856

steve $tsla #tesla Hey Tesla, this is what a #EV truck should look like! https://t.co/URmkbV2aWA 7 hours ago

