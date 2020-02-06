Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The number of coronavirus cases in China's Hubei province dramatically jumped by 15,000 overnight. Here's why.

The number of coronavirus cases in China's Hubei province dramatically jumped by 15,000 overnight. Here's why.

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus cases in China's Hubei province dramatically jumped by 15,000 overnight. Here's why.· China's Hubei province recorded a huge spike in the number of Wuhan coronavirus cases on Thursday, announcing almost 15,000 new cases and 242 additional deaths in just 24 hours.
· It is the largest single-day increase since the outbreak began. It came as the province — where the outbreak began — changed its methods of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases outside China 'concerning' -WHO

Coronavirus cases outside China 'concerning' -WHO 02:21

 The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the spread of coronavirus among those who had no history of travel to China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire” as people across China trickled back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus [Video]CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus

A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with coronavirus. According to Reuters, the new diagnosis raises the tally of confirmed cases in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A ninth person in the UK has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Too soon to say if virus reaching peak, UN health officials say

Officials from the World Health Organization have said the number of new coronavirus cases in China's Hubei province fell for the first time since the outbreak...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •FT.comReutersReuters India

China Focus: Discharged coronavirus patient recalls fortnight of ordeal

China Focus: Discharged coronavirus patient recalls fortnight of ordealby Xinhua writers Lyu Qiuping, Liu Yide and Wei Jingyu HOHHOT, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Despite wearing a mask, Ge Lei (pseudonym) took several deep breaths upon...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dwelch816

Aujourd’hui 💙💙💙 RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: #China reports 15,152 new #coronavirus cases, a *10-fold jump* in 1 day due to new diagnostic criteria. The t… 12 seconds ago

KathieLam

Kathie RT @FinancialTimes: Healthcare workers, patients and international experts have accused China of under-reporting the number of coronavirus… 27 seconds ago

AxelleEbode

EBODE Axelle RT @HelenBranswell: 1. #COVID_19 Hubei province posts a huge number of new cases, nearly 15,000 in a day. While that looks awful, it probab… 37 seconds ago

oliviaherlinda

Olivia H RT @WHOWPRO: The total number of #COVID19 cases reported from mainland China 🇨🇳 to date is 59,804. The total includes 13,332 cases that we… 1 minute ago

Sovereign_King7

Attila Kalmàr RT @russian_market: Yen rises for the first time in four sessions amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in China. 2 minutes ago

jenaeaddison

Jenae RT @TIME: The number of worldwide deaths has now reached 1,117, and more than 45,200 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed https://t… 2 minutes ago

rzhongnotes

Rui Zhong 钟瑞 RT @InkstoneNews: While China's new reporting standards led to a massive spike in the number of cases, people who died before getting check… 3 minutes ago

shashik23180503

shashi kant RT @_ANEWS_: China sees deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak so far https://t.co/bVEiPc0xNO 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.