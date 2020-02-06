The number of coronavirus cases in China's Hubei province dramatically jumped by 15,000 overnight. Here's why.
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () · China's Hubei province recorded a huge spike in the number of Wuhan coronavirus cases on Thursday, announcing almost 15,000 new cases and 242 additional deaths in just 24 hours.
· It is the largest single-day increase since the outbreak began. It came as the province — where the outbreak began — changed its methods of...
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the spread of coronavirus among those who had no history of travel to China could be “the spark that becomes a bigger fire” as people across China trickled back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday. Chris Dignam has more.
