From Elon Musk to Tim Cook, here's where the world's most influential tech founders and CEOs went to college — and what they studied Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

· College is where many figure out what they're actually interested in and determine the career they want to pursue.

· We researched the degrees and schools attended by well-known tech CEOs, many of whom launched their companies or landed on the idea for their first startup while studying at college.

· Here's where 52 CEOs... · College is where many figure out what they're actually interested in and determine the career they want to pursue.· We researched the degrees and schools attended by well-known tech CEOs, many of whom launched their companies or landed on the idea for their first startup while studying at college.· Here's where 52 CEOs 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this