Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > You can now directly sync Apple Watch workouts to Strava

You can now directly sync Apple Watch workouts to Strava

The Verge Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
You can now directly sync Apple Watch workouts to StravaApple Watch users can now directly sync their workouts automatically to Strava without a third-party workaround thanks to a new HealthKit update released this week. In a note on the latest Strava for iOS update, the company says any activity that is recorded on the Apple Watch or an iPhone can now be imported right to Strava.

Previously, Strava users had to download a paid third-party app to sync their workout data. To enable the feature:

· Open the Strava app and select Settings.
· Head to “Applications, Services, and Devices,” then select Health.
· Confirm by selecting Connect.
· Once connected, make sure the “Send to Health” option is toggled on to upload data between your iPhone / Apple Watch and the Strava app.

Enabling...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry [Video]Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry

This is a first for Apple and for smart watches. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Best Smartwatches for 2020 [Video]Best Smartwatches for 2020

Tempted to buy a smartwatch? If so, then the growing number of great models available means you've got plenty to choose from. But which one should you pick?

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Bringing In-App Purchases to Apple Watch in watchOS 6.2

Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.2 update to developers, and the update includes support for in-app purchases through the Apple Watch...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •The Verge

Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019, Strategy Analytics says

Apple’s wearables business continues to grow, and new data today from Strategy Analytics underscores the impact of Apple Watch. While Apple doesn’t report...
9to5Mac Also reported by •MacRumours.comWebProNewsThe VergeBusiness Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ByteFunding

Byte Funding You can now directly sync #apple Watch workouts to Strava https://t.co/uU3THljPor https://t.co/M7bJNjRMfz 8 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: You can now directly sync Apple Watch workouts to Strava https://t.co/2NSAsnoiiQ https://t.co/94bHuJieSa 16 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat You can now directly sync Apple Watch workouts to Strava https://t.co/2NSAsnoiiQ https://t.co/94bHuJieSa 16 minutes ago

boyddigital

Boyd Digital You can now directly sync Apple Watch workouts to Strava https://t.co/rdjHeZAtp0 26 minutes ago

mngoran

Micael N'Goran RT @verge: You can now directly sync Apple Watch workouts to Strava https://t.co/Nwgu2H3OkE https://t.co/J9fpdCKOOa 31 minutes ago

tnflnt

tony thomas folenta F I N A L L Y well done @Strava @StravaDesign https://t.co/49q7ByoEUj 39 minutes ago

feedmuch

Got feedmuch? Verge iOS: You can now directly sync Apple Watch workouts to Strava https://t.co/Ir3xCkKLOx 39 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech You can now directly sync Apple Watch workouts to Strava Apple Watch users can now https://t.co/oR130Kl8RZ 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.