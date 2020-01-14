You can now directly sync Apple Watch workouts to Strava

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Apple Watch users can now directly sync their workouts automatically to Strava without a third-party workaround thanks to a new HealthKit update released this week. In a note on the latest Strava for iOS update, the company says any activity that is recorded on the Apple Watch or an iPhone can now be imported right to Strava.



Previously, Strava users had to download a paid third-party app to sync their workout data. To enable the feature:



· Open the Strava app and select Settings.

· Head to “Applications, Services, and Devices,” then select Health.

· Confirm by selecting Connect.

· Once connected, make sure the “Send to Health” option is toggled on to upload data between your iPhone / Apple Watch and the Strava app.



Enabling... Apple Watch users can now directly sync their workouts automatically to Strava without a third-party workaround thanks to a new HealthKit update released this week. In a note on the latest Strava for iOS update, the company says any activity that is recorded on the Apple Watch or an iPhone can now be imported right to Strava.Previously, Strava users had to download a paid third-party app to sync their workout data. To enable the feature:· Open the Strava app and select Settings.· Head to “Applications, Services, and Devices,” then select Health.· Confirm by selecting Connect.· Once connected, make sure the “Send to Health” option is toggled on to upload data between your iPhone / Apple Watch and the Strava app.Enabling... 👓 View full article

