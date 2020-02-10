Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus

Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus· Disney's live-action "Mulan" remake hits theaters in the US next month, but a China release date had not been set before nearly all of China's 70,000 movie theaters closed in response to the Wuhan coronavirus.
· China's theatrical industry is the second largest in the world behind the US, and "Mulan" was expected to be a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Guardian Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: British resident of Wuhan: 'Government won't let my wife leave with me'

British resident of Wuhan: 'Government won't let my wife leave with me' 01:28

 A Briton living in Wuhan with his mother and Chinese wife has deplored the Foreign and Commonwealth Office's handling of the coronavirus outbreak as 'abominable'. Matt Raw has said the whole family was staying in Wuhan because his wife has been prevented from flying by the Chinese government, and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Mulan' is Disney's First Live-Action Remake to Receive a PG-13 Rating | THR News [Video]'Mulan' is Disney's First Live-Action Remake to Receive a PG-13 Rating | THR News

Disney's live-action remake of 'Mulan' has received a PG-13 rating due to "sequences of violence."

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:41Published

'Mulan' May Suffer In China Due To Coronavirus [Video]'Mulan' May Suffer In China Due To Coronavirus

Disney's theme park business in China has been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The company is preparing to release "Mulan" — its live-action remake of the beloved 1998 animated..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Tweets about this

chasdiem

Chas Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus… https://t.co/yyAecLEXLO 2 days ago

SkriptFr

Skript RT @YahooEnt: #Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus https://t.co/8… 3 days ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment #Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus… https://t.co/KIbv8H7ufw 3 days ago

PRYMETYMEJ3

SKKYLIVER QUEEN: DA BX VIGILANTE 🏹 Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus https://t.co/hVUKhHO1o4 3 days ago

4MIN_name

Виктор Фомин I just posted "Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan co… https://t.co/2aFx3OC5Ik 3 days ago

statuptechindia

indianstartuptech Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus… https://t.co/uO8dpHX3eh 3 days ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus https://t.co/E4ykIf42mU 3 days ago

marchetti_gina

Gina Marchetti Disney's 'Mulan' remake faces an 'unprecedented' situation at the box office because of the Wuhan coronavirus https://t.co/WgXFs9EBGy 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.