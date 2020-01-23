Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Batman is increasingly becoming a real movie. With all the drama surrounding Ben Affleck and the old DCEU out of the way, Matt Reeves is firmly in the director’s chair for this […]



The post Blurry First Look at ‘The Batman’ Reminds Us of Daredevil appeared first on Geek.com. The Batman is increasingly becoming a real movie. With all the drama surrounding Ben Affleck and the old DCEU out of the way, Matt Reeves is firmly in the director’s chair for this […]The post Blurry First Look at ‘The Batman’ Reminds Us of Daredevil appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

