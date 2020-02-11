Global  

Here are the memes Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign paid influencers to post on Instagram

Business Insider Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Here are the memes Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign paid influencers to post on Instagram· Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign recently deployed ads in the form of memes all across Instagram, The New York Times reported.
· The memes feature screenshots of messages from the Bloomberg campaign account, poking fun at Bloomberg's public persona.
· We compiled a list of the memes below.
· Visit Business...
News video: Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed

Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed 01:59

 In a blow to Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, audio has resurfaced of the former New York mayor claiming that most murderers are young men of color.

Bloomberg memes push Instagram to require sponsorship disclosure

Instagram is changing its advertising rules to require political campaigns’ sponsored posts from influencers to use its Branded Content Ads tool that puts a...
Michael Douglas Claims Kirk Douglas’ ‘Last Words’ Backed Mike Bloomberg 2020

Michael Douglas Claims Kirk Douglas’ ‘Last Words’ Backed Mike Bloomberg 2020Falling Down star Michael Douglas claimed some of his later father Kirk Douglas’ “last words” were in support of billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s...
