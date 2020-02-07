Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

engadget Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The Boring Company has finished excavating the first of the two tunnels planned for Las Vegas Convention Center's underground loop transportation system. If you'll recall, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) tapped Elon Musk's com...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Las Vegas to educate rental property owners on safety following Alpine fire

Las Vegas to educate rental property owners on safety following Alpine fire 01:55

 Las Vegas officials are trying to prevent another tragedy like the deadly Alpine fire. Jeremy Chen reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local restaurants show officers support after bizarre incident [Video]Local restaurants show officers support after bizarre incident

Local establishments of Distill and Remedy's said the locations will offer free meals to all officers in uniform from midnight to 8 a.m. through Feb. 21.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:48Published

Vice President Joe Biden rallies supporters in Henderson [Video]Vice President Joe Biden rallies supporters in Henderson

Vice President Joe Biden was joined by Capt. Sully Sullenberger for an early voting event in Henderson.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

We choose to go to the markets: SpaceX charts IPO for Starlink satellite business

SpaceX, the rocket company owned by Tesla boss Elon Musk, will go ahead with an initial public offer of its Starlink satellite business in the coming years, but...
Proactive Investors

SpaceX’s First Manned Flight Could Take Off On May 7

SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, stated last month that the first crewed mission of the company will take place in the second quarter of 2020. As per the latest reports by...
Fossbytes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.