Microsoft pulls Windows 10 KB4524244 update after acknowledging numerous problems

betanews Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Microsoft has removed standalone security update KB4524244 after it was found to be causing problems with various systems. KB4524244 was supposed to fix issues with the UEFI boot manager, but for many people the patch had problems during installation, and for others it led to system freezes. Acknowledging the latest problematic update for Windows 10, Microsoft has taken the decision to pull KB4524244 and says that it will not be re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services or Microsoft Update Catalog. See also: Windows 10 users are losing user profiles and desktop files thanks to KB4532693 update bug Microsoft releases… [Continue Reading]
