Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change

geek.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos has pledged $10 billion to help fight climate change. The entrepreneur on Monday launched the “Bezos Earth Fund,” initially committing 7.7 percent of his net worth (an estimated $129.9 billion) to […]

News video: Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change 01:20

 The Amazon CEO announced the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday and said he'll pledge $10 billion "to start."

Amazon's Bezos announces new climate fund [Video]Amazon's Bezos announces new climate fund

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate..

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Monday that he plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change. Bezos, the world’s richest man,...
10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday. 1. *Jeff Bezos says he's giving $10 billion — about 7.7% of his net worth — to fight...
