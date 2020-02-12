Global  

YouTuber Jake Paul is teaching people willing to pay how to become an influencer — again

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
YouTuber Jake Paul is teaching people willing to pay how to become an influencer — again· Over the weekend, YouTuber Jake Paul launched an online platform designed to teach "young adults" practical skills outside of a typical education and how to monetize their creative pursuits.
· The launch event for the $20-a-month platform, called the Financial Freedom Movement, featured cannons shooting $1 dollar bills into...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment
News video: Jake Paul Announced A New 'Movement'

Jake Paul Announced A New 'Movement' 00:32

 After much preparation, Jake Paul launched his “movement” to bypass a college education. Paul released a promotional video, showing sympathy with young people feeling pressured to go to college. He said many people with education, “can't even get a job for the student loans they took out.”...

Jake Paul Announced A New 'Movement' [Video]Jake Paul Announced A New 'Movement'

After much preparation, Jake Paul launched his “movement” to bypass a college education. Paul released a promotional video, showing sympathy with young people feeling pressured to go to college. He..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Tana Mongeau thinks online over-sharing contributed to split from Jake Paul [Video]Tana Mongeau thinks online over-sharing contributed to split from Jake Paul

YouTuber Tana Mongeau thinks that she and her ex-partner Jake Paul shared too much of their relationship online and that led to their break-up.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:56Published


Jake Paul Launches Platform To Help Students Learn Real Life Skiils

Jake Paul is tired of the education system and wants to help! The 23-year-old YouTuber has just launched Financial Freedom Movement (FFM) to help young fans...
Just Jared Jr

Tana Mongeau Gets a Kiss From Ex Jake Paul's Brother Logan

Tana Mongeau was spotted getting cozy with ex Jake Paul‘s brother Logan! The 21-year-old social media star and the 24-year-old YouTuber were spotted getting...
Just Jared Jr

