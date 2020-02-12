YouTuber Jake Paul is teaching people willing to pay how to become an influencer — again
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () · Over the weekend, YouTuber Jake Paul launched an online platform designed to teach "young adults" practical skills outside of a typical education and how to monetize their creative pursuits.
· The launch event for the $20-a-month platform, called the Financial Freedom Movement, featured cannons shooting $1 dollar bills into...
After much preparation, Jake Paul launched his “movement” to bypass a college education. Paul released a promotional video, showing sympathy with young people feeling pressured to go to college. He said many people with education, “can't even get a job for the student loans they took out.”...