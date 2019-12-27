Sam’s Club is offering $300 gift cards with iPhone X/S/Max + Galaxy S9/10/+

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Sam’s Club is currently offering a *$300* gift card with the purchase of select smartphones. When you buy either Apple or Samsung’s previous-generation devices, you’ll score a *$300* gift card with activation on Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T. Do keep in mind that only AT&T activations score you the discount online, and the other two carriers require you to go into the store. Prices for these smartphones start at *$20* per month. If you missed out on the holiday sales of these phones, now’s a great time to save. While they aren’t the latest-and-greatest, both Apple and Samsung’s previous-generation devices are still fantastic smartphones for everyone. With the iPhone X/S/Max sale, you’ll score an OLED display, dual cameras, and wireless charging capabilities. The Galaxy S10/+ will net you a triple camera setup that offers an ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lens, ensuring you can always capture the moment. Head below for a full list of eligible smartphones.



