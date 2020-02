Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Nissan is launching a subscription service, allowing drivers to switch to a different car every day.

· The program, called "Nissan Switch," will cost $699 or $899 a month depending on which tier you choose, and will be launching in Houston as a test-run.

