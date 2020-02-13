Global  

Google Stadia’s 3-month trials start ending today — Will you cancel? [Poll]

9to5Google Thursday, 20 February 2020
Google Stadia’s launch was met with a lot of criticism, but a fair number of people ended up buying the Founder’s and Premiere Editions of the “console in the cloud.” Now, the free Stadia Pro trials that came with those bundles are starting to end and we’re wondering — will you keep paying for Google Stadia Pro?

