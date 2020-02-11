Malicious apps found on Google Play Store despite new App Defense Alliance
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Researchers at Check Point have recently found eight malicious apps containing malware on the Google Play app store, despite Google forming the App Defense Alliance in November 2019 to improve security of apps in the store. The apps were camera utilities and kids' games and all carried the Haken malware. Check Point estimates the apps had been installed on over 50,000 Android devices before they were analyzed and removed from the Play store. Haken is able to take control of the user’s device and click on anything that may appear on the screen. The malware can access any type of data,… [Continue Reading]
