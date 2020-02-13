Global  

Microsoft is making it harder and harder to use a local account in Windows 10

betanews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Microsoft has always encouraged Windows 10 users to make use of a Microsoft account rather than a local one -- and it has been piling on the pressure. In the US, Microsoft had already taken the step of hiding the option to create a local account during the installation of Windows 10, and now this seems to be spreading to other parts of the world. While there are undeniable benefits to working with a Microsoft account, the company appears to be reducing users' choices. See also: Microsoft Defender ATP preview arrives for Linux distros -- iOS and Android versions to… [Continue Reading]
